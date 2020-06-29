Calhoun County Officer & Sheriff’s Deputy Test Positive for COVID-19

At least two more positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Calhoun County over the weekend after a Sheriff Deputy and police officer have been infected. An officer with the Oxford Police Department recently tested positive for the virus and according to Police Chief Bill Partridge, the officer is asymptomatic. Chief Partridge says the department is taking every precaution to keep officers safe. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade reported that a patrol deputy has also tested positive for COVID-19. Sheriff Wade says the deputy was out of town when he began to feel ill. The deputy hasn’t been inside the jail but has been around several other deputies before testing positive and since then, one other deputy has fallen ill and is awaiting test results. Each deputy who has come into contact with the virus is in self quarantine until their test results come back. Sheriff Wade says since the pandemic began, several staff members had to be quarantined but no one had tested positive, until this past weekend.

The command staff held a meeting last night to make sure that anyone who was in contact with the exposed deputies will not be allowed to work and be quarantined as well. Both the officer and Sheriff’s Deputy are home recovering.

