Canyon Mouth Park Reopens

Canyon Mouth Park reopened today after being closed for more than 2 months. The park is a popular place for picnics, kayaking, and swimming. National Park Service Staff and Youth Conservation Corps workers have made necessary repairs and cleaning efforts to the park after a severe storm in April caused Little River Canyon to flood which resulted in massive amounts of damage to Canyon Mouth Park. The flood waters washed away tables, broke grills, and left a large portion of the trail underwater. The park is now open, and everyone is welcomed. Canyon Mouth Park is the only fee area at Little River Canyon National Preserve. For more information, you can visit the National Park Service’s website or Little River Canyon on Facebook.