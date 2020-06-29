Gov. Ivey's Safer At Home Order Set To Expire Friday

Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home order is set to expire Friday and there has been no word of whether she will renew the order. Ivey’s order puts a limit on gatherings in public settings and requires restaurant employees and other businesses to wear masks. While several cities have mandated the use of masks, the Safer at Home order encourages everyone to wear masks in public settings. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the state, many officials doubt Ivey will lift this order.