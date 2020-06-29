Panama City in Custody After Crashing Truck and Injuring 1 in Oxford

A Panama City man is facing serious charges in Calhoun County after deputies say he shot a man for no apparent reason. Robert Sean Guiford of Panama City is in the Calhoun County Jail on Criminal Mischief and Assault charges. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Guiford was traveling on Highway 21 Sunday morning when his pickup truck left the road and crashed into a building next to the Econolodge, causing extensive damage. Two people, another driver and the hotel manager witnessed the accident rushed over to the accident scene to help Guiford. He then got out of his vehicle and shot the manager in the leg. Guiford then began running across Highway 21 towards Chick-fil-A firing his gun until the clip was empty. An off-duty deputy who happened to be nearby, soon arrived and arrested Guiford before he crossed over the highway.

Sheriff Wade says Guiford admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine which was the cause of the accident and the senseless assault against a stranger. The manager was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Guiford is being held on a $30,000 bond.