South Beach Volleyball Hosts Two-Day Tournament

Slowly but surely the world of sports is returning to normal with competitions across the board. This weekend at South Beach Volleyball on Fort McClellan dozens of players met on the sand for a prestigious tournament. The venue hosted the AVP Junior National Qualifier in four divisions for players ranging from 12-18 years old. More than 50 teams came from several states across the southeast to compete in the 2-day event.

In order to keep players and the families safe, tournament officials checked players temperatures and installed a number of safety guidelines in place - including sanitation. The extra measures allowed players to focus on their play.

This is the first of many tournaments and events that will be held at South Beach Volleyball. The facility is one of the top venues in the state with eight sand courts. The summer will also feature other tournaments for both youth and adult players.

Upcoming Southjamm Tournaments

July 11 - Iron Girl Tournament (Grass & Sand)

Ages: 12-18

July 18 - Mid-Summer Blast

Adult - Men & Women

August 1 - Queen of Alabama

Ages: 12-18

August 15-16 - Ironman Tournament (2 Surface)

Adult - Men & Women

For more information:

Facebook: South Beach Sports Bar & Grill

https://www.southbeachvolleyballatmcclellan.com

