AL Dept. of Transportation Prepares for July 4th Holiday Travel

As you continue to prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend, the Alabama Department of Transportation is offering travel safety tips as well as ensuring its part in making sure highway and interstates are safe to travel on given the amount of vehicles expected to be on the roads. ALDOT will have no temporary lane closures on any interstates after 6 a.m. Friday through midnight on Sunday. There will, however, still be reduced speed limits in construction work zone areas and along roads with shifting lane patterns. Rest areas and welcome centers will also remain open across the state. Staff will clean and sanitize the areas used often throughout the day.