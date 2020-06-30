According to The American Academy of Pediatrics, Children Need To Physically Attend School

Children need to be physically present on campus when the new school year begins in the fall. That’s the latest word from The American Academy of Pediatrics, which guides pediatricians across the country. The new advice comes as states nationwide begin to unveil their plans for getting America’s 56 million students back to school. On the AAP website, the group notes evidence showing the academic, mental, and physical benefits of in-person learning outweigh the risks from coronavirus for children. The group also said schools are probably not going to cause the virus to spread more quickly and that children are less likely than adults to become extremely ill from the virus. To lessen the risk of the virus’ spread, the AAP recommended elementary school grades focus on hand washing and the use of outdoor space when possible. They said middle and high school grades should be required to cover their faces when a six-foot distance cannot be maintained.