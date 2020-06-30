Bridging the Gap: Community Meets with Law Enforcement

In light of recent events that have caused outrage across the country has persuaded community members and law enforcement officers to have more transparent conversations. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and Anniston Police Captain Curtis McCants sat down with Pastor Fred Smith along with other community members for a much needed conversation about how to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Captain McCants says he was honored to be invited into the conversation to help bridge the gap between relationships with officers and members of the community. Captain McCants says he looks forward to having more conversations like this to help community members and law enforcement to better understand each other. You can watch the entire conversation between law enforcement officers by visiting the Bridge Christian Center’s Facebook page.