Calhoun County's Mayors Gather for 2020 State of the Cities

Every mayor throughout Calhoun County gathered at the Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center for a morning of reflection, gratitude, and opportunity. The 2020 State of the Cities is held every year for Mayors to come together and share their community’s successes, current projects, and future plans. Anniston Mayor Jack Draper touched base on the city’s partnership with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama and how the Small Business Relief Fund made a positive impact during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory spoke on the recent opening of a new business as well as future plans that consist of the possibility of building new homes. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft also informed everyone of the city’s future plans with a new gym to soon open, the construction of an entertainment center, and the revamping of the Quintard Mall. The purpose of this forum is to continue strengthening the partnerships between every community which will contribute to the overall growth of the county. You can watch the entire 2020 State of the Cities Forum online by visiting Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.