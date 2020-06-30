Safer-At-Home Order Extended As Statewide COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Rise

With the rapidly rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Alabama, many people wondered whether Governor Kay Ivey would impose a stricter order with the expiration of our current Safer-At-Home Order on Friday. Earlier today, Ivey announced that while she realizes we can’t just stop living, that she has decided to extend the current order to July 31st with no major changes to the amended order from May 22nd. Just like when she announced the Safer-At-Home Order, Ivey said today that the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 remains an individual responsibility, but that we must all work together in order to help prevent another total shutdown.

According to State Health Officer, Doctor Scott Harris, while hospitals are not yet overwhelmed, they are reporting more in-patient COVID-19 patients than they have seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Dr. Harris said that 28% of Alabama’s 37,536 positive cases have been confirmed within the past 14 days. A total of 926 Alabamians have died from COVID-19. Dr. Harris said while it’s true that we are testing more, that we are also seeing a higher rate of positive cases at about 11% over the past couple of weeks.

