State Department of Labor Announces Unemployment Benefits Extension Plan

Alabamians who have used all their regular unemployment benefits and benefits from the federal stimulus package could now be eligible for up to 13 weeks of additional benefits. The state Department of Labor announced that it would implement another federal program in July since the unemployment rate is higher than 5.9% Those who are eligible can start claiming the state’s unemployment benefits extension plan July 5th. Workers will only be granted eligibility for the program if they are no longer employed through no fault of their own and they must be able, and available for work. Those looking to claim the benefits can not be eligible for benefits in another state or Canada. The Alabama Department of Labor says those who qualify will not have to fill out an application; instead, the labor department will send notifications through the mail and through the Unemployment Insurance Claims Tracker. To view the full criteria list for the extension program and to see if you qualify, visit labor.alabama.gov