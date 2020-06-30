Trump Cancels Alabama Rally Amid COVID-19 Concerns
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
The rising number of coronavirus cases in Alabama has led President Trump to cancel plans to hold a rally in the state next weekend. Trump’s campaign never formally announced plans for the Alabama rally, but he was scheduled to travel to the state ahead of the senate race between his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville. Campaign officials finally decided against the trip as state officials voiced concerns about a mass gathering during the pandemic.
Please reload