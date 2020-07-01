Blood Donations Needed from Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to donate to blood banks to help patients who are critically ill fight the virus. LifeSouth is partnering with medical centers in Alabama, Georgia and Florida to find convalescent plasma which is widely used as a treatment by doctors in many hospitals to help severely ill patients who have COVID-19. The antibodies can help those patients recover against the virus. LifeSouth is encouraging people who may have been exposed to the virus and those who have recovered from it to donate. Donors must be completely recovered and show no symptoms in order to donate. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit LifeSouth.org.