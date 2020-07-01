COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard on AL Dept. of Public Health Website

Alabamians will now be able to view the COVID-19 risk status in each county with the new Risk Indicator Dashboard. The new tool is located on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website and shows calculations for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread in the community based on daily numbers. The color red indicates that the county is currently at very high risk. Orange indicates high risk, yellow is moderate risk, and green is low risk. According to WEIS Radio, the calculations are based on a 3 day increasing or decreasing trend. The main indicator for decreasing risk of COVID-19 is the number of days the county has experienced a downward trend of new cases.