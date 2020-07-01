The City of Jacksonville to Hold Drive In Fireworks Display at JHS Stadium

The Coronavirus has caused many holiday events that normally attract large crowds to be canceled. However the City of Jacksonville Parks and Recreations Department still wants to bring the community together safely to celebrate Independence Day. The Jax Fest festivities at Jacksonville High School will be canceled this year. But, the fireworks show will still go on and will be the county’s only firework display held this year. Janis Burns, Superintendent for the City of Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department says this year’s fireworks show will promote social distancing while also enjoying time with friends and family.

Burns says the fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. sharp this Friday. People are to not park along the main roads, Jacksonville Police will be present to help direct traffic so everyone can get a good view of the show.

