U.S Senate Passes Paycheck Protection Program Extension
Thursday, July 2, 2020
Just hours before the deadline Tuesday night, the U.S Senate passed an extension to the Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP was set to expire last night with more than $130 billion in allocated funds that has not been used. Senate Democrats proposed a bill to extend the program through August 8th; it passed unanimously. The Paycheck Protection Program has provided aid to small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
