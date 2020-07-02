Anniston Munitions Center Welcomes New Commander

The Anniston Munitions Center has welcomed a new commander. Through a virtual change of command ceremony, Commander of Anniston Army Depot, Colonel Marvin Walker was photographed handing Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Smith ANMC colors. Smith comes to Anniston from Raleigh, North Carolina where he served as the battalion executive officer for the 2nd Brigade U.S Army Recruiting Command. He says he looks forward to assisting the organization to continue their high standards in ensuring the readiness of America's war fighters.