Boat & Water Safety for 4th of July Weekend

While many of you will be on waterways for parades, fireworks, and other water-related activities this holiday weekend, The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Division wants to remind you to “Play it Safe.” ALEA Troopers will be on the water ensuring that everyone practices social distancing when coming into contact with other boats. Boaters should also know and follow all boating rules and regulations. People are encouraged to make a float plan in cases of emergencies and wear life jackets.