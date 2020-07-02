JSU Announces Mandatory Testing and Two Students Test Positive for Virus

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb and schools are preparing to welcome students back to campus, Jacksonville State University has announced a partnership with UAB to set up mandatory testing for all its students. This decision also comes after the university reported two students who live off-campus have tested positive for the virus. Before learning about their test results, one of the students came into contact with 26 other students at an event. The university says the students who were exposed have been notified and are in self isolation for two weeks. To further prepare for students returning to campus, details regarding the mandatory testing for all JSU students, faculty, and staff will be released next week. A mandatory mask policy has also been implemented on the university’s campus.