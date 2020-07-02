July 4th Leads to More Lost Pets Than Any Other Day

Those of you who own pets need to be aware that the fourth of July holiday leads to more lost pets than any other day of the year. Experts say that July 5th is one of the busiest days at animal shelters across the country. That’s because so many pets get scared off from their homes by fireworks. Experts suggest microchipping and talking to your vet about anti-anxiety medication for your pets to help cope with the extra noise. It’s also recommended that you keep pets inside during fireworks.