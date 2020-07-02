Tuberville Campaign Bus Fire in DeKalb Co. Wednesday Night

U.S. Senate candidate and former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign bus went up in flames Wednesday night in DeKalb County. The sheriff’s office posted these images on social media showing the fire along Interstate 59. The post said the driver of the bus managed to escape uninjured.

Tuberville faces former Attorney General Jeff Session in the July 14 Republican primary runoff. Sessions is seeking to regain the seat he held for 30 years. The winner will face incumbent Senator Doug Jones in November.

