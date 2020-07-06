Gadsden State Commencement Ceremonies Canceled and Changed to Drive Through Graduations

All commencement ceremonies for Gadsden State Community College graduates have been canceled according to a press release. The two ceremonies previously scheduled for August 10th and 11th will now be a ‘drive-through’ event. The decision to cancel the commencement ceremonies and host a drive-through event is because of continued concerns about COVID-19. The drive through graduation will consist of both Spring and Summer graduates August 11th, at 6 p.m. at the Wallace Dive Campus.