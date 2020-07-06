Gov. Ivey Awards $48M to Education for Roadmap to Reopening Schools
Monday, July 6, 2020
As schools statewide are preparing to welcome students back this fall, Governor Kay Ivey has awarded money to the Department of Education for its Roadmap to Reopening Schools. $48 million of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund will go towards reopening challenges related to COVID-19. Of the $48 million, $10 million will be used to equip all school busses with WiFi, $4 million will help improve remote learning opportunities, $26 million will go towards providing additional academic support to bridge learning and achievement gaps, and $9 million will be used to support intensive before and after school tutoring resources and remediation in schools. Additionally, Alabama institutions of higher education will be able to submit requests for a combined reimbursement of up to $50 million dollars of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.