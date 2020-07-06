Off-Duty Montgomery Detective Shot & Killed

An off-duty police officer with the Montgomery Police Department was killed this morning during an apparent domestic violence incident. Montgomery Police and Fire Medics found Tanisha Pughsley suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6700 block Overview Drive. The detective was off-duty and pronounced dead at the scene. In a statement released by the City of Montgomery, officials believe Pughsley’s death is connected to a domestic violence incident but did not release any additional information regarding the shooting. She had been employed with the Montgomery Police Department since 2016.