Oxford Police Officer Saves Life of 1-Month Old Infant

An infant is recovering after an Oxford Police Officer heard a family’s call for help and took action. Body camera footage shows Officer Josh Hardmen performing compressions on a 1-month old infant. Oxford Chief of Police Bill Partridge says the family was traveling on Interstate-20 early Sunday morning when the baby stopped breathing. Shortly after calling 911, Hardmen was the first responding to the scene and quickly sprung into action; ultimately saving the baby’s life. The infant was then transported to a nearby hospital and is reported to be doing well.