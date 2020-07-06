SAMCO President Donates $25k to CASA of the Cheaha Region Children’s Advocacy Group

A local business owner has gone above and beyond to help hundreds of children in the community. A check in the amount of $25,000 was written out to the CASA of the Cheaha Region from SAMCO president, Sam Mousa. The CASA of the Cheaha Region is a children’s advocacy group that serves children who have been abused and neglected in Calhoun and Saint Clair Counties. The money donated to the group will go towards supporting the CASA mission of recruiting, training, and supporting qualified community volunteers to serve every abused and neglected child in family court. With the program relying on limited funding, Cheaha CASA could only provide advocacy to 200 out of the 800 children in the area who are in need. With the donation from SAMCO, the program will now be able to assist every child in Calhoun and Saint Clair Counties. Sam Mousa shares why he chose to support CASA Cheaha.

Mousa says he plans to continue donating funds to the program for as long as it's needed. During the month of June, CASA Cheaha raised more than $43,000 with help from other individuals donors. The program is still in need for more volunteers looking to help make a difference in the community. For information on how you can help, visit cheahacasa.org.

