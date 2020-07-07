AHSAA Officials & Committees Meet Tuesday

Officials for the Alabama High School Athletic Association met virtually today with members of the Medical Advisory Board Committee to discuss plans for the upcoming fall sports season. The Committees are in the process of collecting all possible information in order to create a plan for a safe return for athletics. According to the official release, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey gave a brief update concerning the Roadmap to Reopening Schools. The AHSAA Medical Advisory Board provided updates on the most recent data and best practices relating to high school sports activities. The aim is to be proactive and they are stressing the importance of continuing to be at the forefront of following best health and safety practices. The AHSAA plans to present any recommendations to the Central Board of Control for review and approval at the next meeting which is set for July 22nd.