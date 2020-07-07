Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Off-Duty Montgomery Detective

An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of an off duty Montgomery police officer. Brandon Deshawn Webster is accused of killing detective Tanisha Pughsley at her home early Monday morning in Montgomery. Webster and Pughsley were previously in a relationship. Pughsley recently filed a restraining order against Webster after she said he would unexpectedly come to her home and assault her. Webster has been charged with killing Pughsley in violation of a protective order. He also was charged with murder during a burglary and attempted murder.