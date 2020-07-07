Georgia National Guard Activated to Protect Buildings in Atlanta

Georgia has declared a State of Emergency and activated as many as 1,000 National Guard members. Governor Brian Kemp says this decision is following the “weeks of dramatically increased violent crimes and property destruction in the City of Atlanta.” The number of shootings and murders in the city have doubled this year compared to 2019 according to police data. Over the holiday weekend alone, more than 30 people were shot, including a total of five deaths. Kemp says the National Guard will provide support at state buildings like the Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion so state police can increase patrols.