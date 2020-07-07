Lysol Disinfectant Becomes 1st Disinfectant Approved to Kill COVID-19 by EPA

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval to disinfectants that kill Coronavirus. Two Lysol products, the disinfectant spray and the disinfectant max cover mist, have been federally approved to be effective against COVID-19. The approval is based on lab testing that proved the disinfectant products kill the virus two minutes after contact when applied on hard, non-porous surfaces. Lysol says they are currently working on testing other disinfectant products against the virus.