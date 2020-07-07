Supreme Court Reinforces Ban on Robocalls to Cell Phones
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
The U.S Supreme Court upheld a federal ban on robocalls to cell phones. The decision rejects a bid by political consultants to open the floodgates for campaign ads and other communications. Robocalls to cell phones were banned by Congress under the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act. An exemption added in 2015 exempts government debt collections services and the court’s recent decision strikes down that exemption.
