220 Tested for COVID-19 at Testing Site in Weaver and Upcoming Testing Site in Wellborn

The rising awareness of COVID-19 has drawn out the biggest turnout in Calhoun County since testing began. 220 people were swabbed today for the coronavirus at Weaver City Hall. Public Information Officer Tiffany DeBoer believes that the recent spike in confirmed cases has made more people realize that COVID-19 is still spreading. Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis says many of the people who were tested at today’s drive-thru testing came from other surrounding counties.

Calhoun County will host another COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Friday at Wellborn Elementary School. Testing will be available from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. or will supplies last. Testing is free to anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms or those who have been exposed to the virus.

