America’s First Credit Union Accepting Donations To Benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
America’s First Credit Union will be collecting food and monetary donations to benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. The list shown on your screen shows items that are most needed to help feed families across Alabama. Donation boxes will be located in the branch lobbies as well as outside for those who would like to donate without entering the branch. All branch locations will accept donations through July.
