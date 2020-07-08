Anniston City Council Passes Outdoor Dining Ordinance

Restaurants and businesses operating in Anniston can now operate sidewalk cafés. The City Council voted in favor of the ordinance Tuesday night that will allow for several businesses on Noble Street to now serve customers on city sidewalks right in front of their establishments. A $200 permit fee and $250 application fee is required by each business wishing to offer sidewalk services. People are confident that this will bring more business to Downtown Anniston. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an outdoor dining option is believed to make more people more comfortable with eating outdoors rather than inside a restaurant.