Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant To Support Youth Engagement Project

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department will receive grant money to support its Youth Engagement Project. The grant is a part of the multi-million dollar Innovative Community Policing Projects funded by the Department of Justice. The Sheriff’s Department received a grant totaling more than $15,000 to go towards creating a more advanced community policing strategy as law enforcement finds more creative ways to build strong relationships with the community. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says the funding will be utilized mostly by School Resource Officers to focus on building those relationships with the youth in the community. Grants in the amount of $15,000 to $100,000 were also awarded to 28 other departments throughout the state to help the communities in which they serve.