Dr. Fauci Warns Against ‘False Complacency’ Amid Pandemic

That was Doctor Anthony Fauci discussing his latest concerns and findings on the COVID-19 Pandemic during a live-stream discussion with Senator Doug Jones. Fauci warns that although death rates in the U-S are trending downward, at least 14 other countries have lower death rates and the number of confirmed cases nationwide are still rising. While talking with Senator Jones about stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama, Doctor Fauci encouraged more local officials to mandate the use of face masks.