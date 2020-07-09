ALEA Investigates 2 Drownings and 6 Traffic Fatalities During July 4th Weekend

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated eight deaths during the 4th of July holiday travel period. 2 drownings were investigated at Logan Martin Dam in Talladega County and Lake Martin in Elmore County. 6 investigations were traffic fatalities. 5 of the 6 people killed in Trooper-investigated traffic crashes were not using a seatbelt. The sixth person was illegally operating an ATV on a public road without a helmet at the time of the crash. Troopers also arrested six people for boating under the influence. 38 people were pulled over during the holiday weekend and arrested for driving under the influence.