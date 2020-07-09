Calhoun County Announces Return Strategy for the 2020-2021 Academic Year

Leaders with Calhoun County Schools have announced their plans for students returning to school this fall amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. Superintendent Donald Turner says the system’s plan will center around the safety of everyone in the school system while providing the best academic opportunities possible for students. Turner’s statement says that while all the details have not been finalized, the academic plan will focus on offering students the option of in-person classes or virtual learning. Parents and guardians will need to complete a survey to assist Calhoun County with planning efforts. Students who will participate in virtual learning will need to be enrolled no later than July 22nd. Students who will begin in-person instruction will return to campus August 5th.



Every student is encouraged to wear masks; however, it is not mandatory. The current statewide health order requires education employees to wear masks when within six-feet of someone outside their family. Students are encouraged to bring their own water as school water fountains will not be available. Sanitizer will be available throughout the school as well as on buses. Students who ride the bus will also have assigned seats. For more information on Calhoun County’s Roadmap to Reopening, visit the school system’s website.