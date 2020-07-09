Pet owners, if you haven’t taken your pet to get their rabies shot you can do so this weekend. The Calhoun County Rabies Clinic will be operating out of several locations this Saturday. Due to COVID-19, owners will not be allowed inside the clinic while their pet receives the vaccination. Rabies vaccinations are 13-dollars per pet. At this time, no other vaccines are available. For more information, visit Clanton Animal Hospital on Facebook or call the number shown on your screen.