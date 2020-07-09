Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 55th House

A family of three is all smiles after settling into a place where they can now call their own. Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity has successfully completed house number 55. The three-bedroom home was sold to Quenzuna White last month. Her sons, David and Da’lon, are happy to call this new house their home. White worked to complete her down payment and commit to more than 300 hours of ‘sweat-equity.’ Along with Habitat for Humanity, several other organizations and businesses helped make this completion possible.