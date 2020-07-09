Upcoming Emergency Blood Drives Next Week in Anniston
Thursday, July 9, 2020
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise again, and there is a desperate need for blood donations. The Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center has partnered with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers for an Emergency Blood Drive. Blood drives will be held three days next week at the Anniston Meeting Center and inside the bloodmobile at RMC Anniston. Donors must be 17 years old or 16 with parental consent.
