Alabama Secretary of State Says Masks Will Not Be Required at Polling Places

Many people will be gearing up to head to the voting polls Tuesday and although local officials have mandated the use of face masks in cities throughout the state, Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill says voters will not be required to wear masks at polling places. Merrill says state law does not require a person’s eligibility to vote to be based on the use of a face mask or covering, the use of gloves, or social distancing. Voters will soon decide who will represent the Republican primary in a runoff election between Jeff Session and Tommy Tuberville. One will then face Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November.