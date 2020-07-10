COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Calhoun County

CEO of RMC Health System, Louis Bass reports the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Calhoun County since the pandemic began. Of the 19 patients battling the virus, three of them are on ventilators. Bass also says RMC has opened one of its COVID-19 units that can house 22 patients and the hospital is preparing to open up a second COVID-19 unit. More information on the countywide surge was given to the public today during a press conference from the Calhoun County Unified Command. Local health officials revealed that more than 200 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the last two weeks.

In Calhoun County, the current number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 456. As more testing is made available in the area, more people are getting tested. EMA Director Michael Barton says people were being turned away earlier this week at the testing site in Weaver because all the tests had been used. Today, hundreds more people were swabbed for the virus at Wellborn Elementary School. Health officials fear that due to the recent lack of social distancing, and the use of masks, more people are contracting the virus, and some carriers are asymptomatic, which is concerning. Doctor Free encourages anyone who is showing any severe symptoms of the virus like shortness of breath, to seek medical help immediately. Barton says that while there are no mask ordinances in the county, several municipalities are starting to have the conversation on what a possible ordinance would look like.

