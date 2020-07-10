Former Etowah County Sheriff Files Defamation Lawsuit

A former sheriff has filed a defamation lawsuit against several law enforcement officers and a news outlet. Todd Entrekin, former Etowah County Sheriff, recently filed the lawsuit against the current Sheriff, Jonathan Horton, Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton, and Advance Local Media LLC. That’s according to WEIS Radio. The lawsuit also names the cities of Oneonta and Rainbow City. Entrekin alleges that a story published by AL.com in 2018 includes false allegations that he participated in sexual acts with underage girls 30 years ago. The 2018 article also accused Entrekin of dealing drugs. However, The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation into the accusations and no further actions were taken against Entrekin.