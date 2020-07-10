Gadsden Man Facing Drug Trafficking and Possession Charges

An Etowah County man is facing numerous felony charges after investigators believe he was involved in trafficking Methamphetamine and other narcotics. Billy Jerome Books of Gadsden was previously arrested and released on bond after being charged with six counts of Drug Trafficking, Possession of Marijuana and a pistol by a Violent Felon. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says this arrest stemmed from a lengthy criminal investigation involving drug trafficking throughout the county. Brooks was released on a $100,000 surety bond.



He was then arrested again Thursday on felony warrants for similar offenses. When agents attempted to arrest Brooks during a traffic stop, he began running from law enforcement on a bike before crashing into a chain link fence near Martin Avenue. Deputies recovered methamphetamine that Brooks had thrown while attempting to elude. He is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $752,000 surety bond.