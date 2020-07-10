New Technology Added to Freedom Riders Monument in Anniston

Voices of Freedom Riders, Hank Thomas and Charles Person sharing their experiences from a historic event that took place May 14th, 1961 in Anniston can now be heard at the Freedom Riders Monument. Today, the local Freedom Riders Park committee unveiled two new solar audio posts that give visitors a better understanding and visual of what happened. As soon as the site is ready, a third solar audio post will be added to the Old Birmingham Highway National Park Service location, where the Greyhound Bus was famously burned in 1961. It will feature the voice of Janey Forsythe McKinney who, as a 12 year old child, provided water to the victims of the incident.