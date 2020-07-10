Oxford Residents Create "Cards for Cops" Campaign

The Oxford Community came together to show their appreciation for local first responders by purchasing gift cards; treating them to lunch to simply say ‘thank you.’ The idea came about from one community member who wanted to just give back to local police officers. When the idea to raise money for the officers began to circle around on Facebook, the community ended up raising money to buy lunch for every first responder serving the City of Oxford. Each first responder picked up their gift card this afternoon near the Oxford City Hall today as community members practiced safe social distancing while showing their appreciation to all front line workers. Together, the Oxford community raised more than $2,100 0 for the first responders.