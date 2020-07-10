Talladega Trio Shines at Camp in Tennessee

Three players from Talladega High spent the week turning heads in Tennessee. Quarterback Nigel Scales (#3), and receivers Mike McGregor (#12) and John Ellis (#14) competed in an invite-only skills camp and placed top three in their respective positions. The rising seniors competed against the top players from 6 states in a series of drills and 1 on 1s. [Hear from Talladega head coach Shannon Felder and senior quarterback Nigel Scales in the featured video]