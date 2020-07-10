U.S Attorney Jay E. Town Resigns from the Department of Justice.

The United States Attorney of the Northern District of the state has resigned from the Department of Justice. U.S Attorney Jay E. Town announced his resignation earlier today and will go into effect July 15th. Town was appointed to the position in August of 2017 by President Trump and was the second longest serving U.S Attorney in the nation. He is also a former judge advocate in the U.S Marine Corps. Under Town’s leadership, the Northern District played a major role in carrying out the priorities of the Department of Justice to reduce violent crime and aggressively address the opioid crisis. He also worked closely with federal, state and local law enforcement in Anniston, Oxford and other cities, to establish violent crime reduction programs. In his letter, Town announced that he will now work for a privately held defense contractor and cybersecurity solutions company in Huntsville.