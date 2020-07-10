Walmart Close to Launching Membership Program, Walmart+
A multinational retailer is planning its own membership. Walmart is said to be close to launching a service, Walmart+, that’s similar to Amazon Prime. The yearly subscription will reportedly be $98. It will include same day delivery, fuel discounts along with other perks. Grocery options are also reportedly included to take on Amazon’s ownership of Whole Foods. The program is set to be unveiled sometime this month.
